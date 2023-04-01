Michigan lands top 2024 recruit, 5-star QB Jadyn Davis

The No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024 and top-rated football player in the state of North Carolina is heading to Ann Harbor.

Jadyn Davis, a five-star QB out of Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), announced his decision Friday live on ESPN —welcome news to the Michigan Wolverines program, which had battled with Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and in-state North Carolina for the top prospect’s services.

Davis, who was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023, has been a central focal point for coach Jim Harbaugh, and many in the scouting world felt that a commitment to the Big Ten power was a no-brainer.

But the delays between making a decision compounded by the number of visits to Ann Arbor certainly created a stressful process for the Wolverines faithful and team—which had lost out on top-tier QBs as recently as 2023 slinger Dante Moore.

Now, Harbaugh has his QB of the future, the hopeful “next in line” after J.J. McCarthy’s tenure.

