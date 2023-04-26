Michigan now ranked No. 1 nationally after adding 2 more four-star recruits

A new team is on top of the rankings for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Last week the top spot fell from Georgia to Ohio State. However, yesterday another leader emerged when Michigan got commitments from two four-star prospects, including one of the best players in the state.

Here are the two newest additions to Michigan’s 2024 class.

Adams (Mich.) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn

The headliner here is the local Prieskorn (6-foot-6, 225 pounds), who ranks second overall in the state of Michigan, second among tight ends in his class and No. 56 nationally going by the composite rankings.

Prieskorn adds a potent receiving asset for the Wolverines offense. Last season he caught 19 passes, totaling 516 yards (27.2 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns. He also had offers from 24 other schools, including Michigan State, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Cheshire Academy (CT) four-star DL Jerod Smith

Smith (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) adds another piece to what’s become a factory for producing NFL-caliber defensive linemen at Michigan. According to the composite rankings, Smith is No. 30 at his position, fourth overall in Connecticut and No. 270 nationally in the class.

Twenty-seven programs made offers to Smith, including Notre Dame, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas and Wisconsin.

Michigan’s class of 2024 now has 14 hard commits, led by five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. Prieskorn is the second-highest ranked recruit in a group that ranks first in the nation, five points ahead of Ohio State.

More football stories

LSU favorite for Ju’Juan Johnson after decommitment from Colorado

Florida high school football: 5 of the greatest running backs in state history