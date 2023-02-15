Michigan dual-threat QB Kalieb Osborne announces commitment to Toledo

Toledo got quite a Valentine’s Day gift yesterday in the form of a commitment from a highly-ranked quarterback from the class of 2024.

Mott (Mich.) three-star QB Kalieb Osborne announced his commitment to Toledo on his Twitter page. The statement he released was full of gratitude and humility:

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the abilities I have today. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. I want to thank Coach Fahr for all the time he put into me and pushing me every day from being my head coach and leader I follow. Next, I want to thank Coach Weiner for taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. I’d also like to thank Coach Parker as well for building a relationship with me. Lastly, I must thank my mom, my hero, my everything, I wouldn’t be here without you! With that being said, I am committed to the University of Toledo. GO ROCKETS! Kalieb Osborne #1”

Toledo is getting one of the top dual-threat QBs in the entire country. Osborne racked up 20 passing touchdowns this past season and another 19 touchdowns as a rusher. He is their first commit in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Osborne (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is ranked No. 46 at his position and No. 13 overall in the state. He also had offers from Central Michigan and Michigan.

