Michigan's new 5-star QB Jadyn Davis: 'It starts with players recruiting players'

On Friday, the Michigan Wolverines got a commitment from Providence Day (NC) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. Ranked the No. 2 QB in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, Davis gives Michigan the last piece of the puzzle they’ve been missing in their rise to becoming an elite college football powerhouse.

Now that they have their centerpiece of the future, head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff will have to build around him. However, Davis thinks players recruiting other players is an even more critical part of the process.

Here’s what Davis told Rivals about building a championship squad.

“Forget the coaches recruiting kids, it starts wieth players recruiting players. That’s what we’ve seen be the most successful. I want the best receivers in the country. I want the Jeremiah Smiths. I want the JoJo Traders. I want the Ryan Wingos… I also want guys on the defensive side of the ball because a good offense isn’t good without a great defense getting them the ball back so I’m trying to build a complete team. That’s what I’m going to try my hardest to do to bring Michigan a National Championship. That’s what these fans deserve. That’s all they’ve been waiting on.”

Recruiting Davis gave a big boost to Michigan’s class of 2024, which now ranks No. 3 in the nation.

However, they have yet to recruit any wide receivers in this cycle. The No. 1 ranked receiver in the class is Jeremiah Smith, who’s committed to Ohio State for now – however, he has been exploring his options of late.

