Watch: 5-star WR Mike Matthews announces commitment to Tennessee

Tennessee got a massive recruiting win on Wednesday when Parkview (Ga.) five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews announced his commitment to the Volunteers. Watch.

It was a special moment when Mike Matthews anounced his decision🍊🍊 I talk w/ @AustinPriceless about the Vols 2024 class and MORE potential 5-star commitments 😳 Watch: https://t.co/DniE8Dy2Nd pic.twitter.com/0pYifkDo8i — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 20, 2023

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Matthews (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is the fourth-best receiver in his class, third-best overall in Georgia and No. 13 nationally.

Matthews plays more than wide receiver, though. He’s a genuine two-way contributor, totaling 48 catches, 1,031 yards, 10 touchdowns, 23 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Thirty-two other programs made Matthews offers, including contenders at Clemson, Georgia and USC. Tennessee’s class of 2024 now ranks No. 15 in the nation.

