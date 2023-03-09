Mississippi State gets first 2024 commitment in 4-star QB Josh Flowers

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for the 2024 class of quarterbacks.

While we wait for a decision from the No. 1 overall ranked prospect Dylan Raiola, a couple of other blue-chip QB prospects have made their college commitments this week.

Midland (Texas) four-star QB Marcos Davila picked Purdue over 23 other offers on Monday. Then on Wednesday, Baker (Ala.) four-star quarterback Josh Flowers announced his commitment to Mississippi State.

After this past visit with @HailStateFB, welcoming my family with open arms; I'm blessed to say I am committing to…. Mississippi State University

LETS GET TO WORK!!! @CoachZachArnett @Coach_Barbay #HailState pic.twitter.com/m2WKpVXNT9 — Josh Flowers (@JoshFlowers2024) March 9, 2023

Flowers (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) is ranked No. 21 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 19 overall in Alabama. He’s coming off a strong Junior season highlighting his dual-threat ability, having posted 1,453 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes plus another 1,367 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rusher.

After the news broke, Flowers told Steve Wiltfong at 247Sports that he liked the way Mississippi State’s staff runs things:

“I liked the way they treated my family with open arms. They laid out the red carpet for me. I had a film session with the offensive coordinator Coach (Kevin) Barbay, and he had my plays and the plays he usually runs and showed me the comparisons… I like the way they run things down there. The way do everything.”

According to On3, Flowers also had offers on the table from 11 other schools, including Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, NC State, UAB, Tulane, Indiana, Florida State and LSU. He is the first commitment of the 2024 cycle for the Bulldogs.

