Missouri gets commitment from No. 1 ranked DL recruit in class of 2024

Missouri had been quiet throughout the 2024 recruiting cycle. However, on Monday, they got a commitment from the best defensive line prospect in a class that is positively stacked with them.

Here’s how Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri announced that he’s staying in-state and committing to Mizzou.

Nwaneri (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is not only ranked No. 1 at his position, he’s first overall in the state of Missouri and No. 3 nationally in his class behind Dylan Raiola and Jeremiah Smith.

According to Hayes Fawcett at On3, Nwaneri says he has a good relationship with the coaches at Missouri.

“Really how comfortable I was with the coaching staff. Knowing that I’ll have the opportunity to come in and have a chance to play as a freshman was also big and to do it at home makes it even better… I’m pretty close with Coach Drink and Coach Peoples. We talk often, almost everyday. They see me fitting into the defense rushing off the edge and maybe drop me into coverage sometimes.”

Thirty-three other programs made Nwaneri offers, including Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Tigers’ class of 2024 now has 12 hard commits, of which Nwaneri is the only five-star recruit so far. This group ranks No. 55 in the nation.

