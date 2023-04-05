Sections

Mylan Graham commitment adds another 5-star WR for Ohio State

Ohio State has become a veritable factory for producing top-notch NFL wide receivers in recent years. That’s a credit to Ryan Day’s staff, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that they continually recruit the top receiver prospects from around the country. They’re working hard to continue that trend, too.

The Buckeyes already had the best wide receiver in the class of 2024, with Jeremiah Smith on board. Yesterday, they added another five-star recruit at this position when New Haven (Ind.) wide receiver Mylan Graham announced his commitment to Buckeye Nation.

The scouting report on Graham (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) credits him for his technical expertise and sharp route running. Last season he put those qualities to work, racking up 48 catches, 1,149 receiving yards (that comes out to 23.9 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns. 247Sports has his pro comparison pegged as CeeDee Lamb from Dallas.

According to the composite rankings, Graham is fifth among wide receivers, first overall in Indiana and No. 27 in his class.

Graham had offers from 24 other programs, including Alabama and Georgia.

Ohio State’s class of 2024 now ranks fifth in the country.

