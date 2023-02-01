Watch National Basketball Games of the Week on the NFHS Network

High school basketball nears the February rush with a final January slate of National Games of the Week on the NFHS Network.

First up is a battle in Arizona as Basha faces off against Perry in a rematch from the January 16 meeting. Perry, currently ranked No. 15 in the Super 25, won that one by a score of 84-62.

Will the Bears turn the momentum in their favor to avoid a second straight loss?

