High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'NBA 2K23'

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “NBA 2K23” gamers for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS
Central Region
1. Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamValle
1. Roland High School (Okla.): RHS Townsend, Ayden
3. WP Davidson High School (Ala.): vSimplyBrick -_-
3. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Polo Marc
3. Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamPerry
6. Thornton Township High School (Ill.): Thornton 2K
6. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Ala.): McT 2K
8. Crete-Monee High School (Ill.): CMHS NBA 2
9. Blanchard High School (Okla.): BHS Lions Crawford
10. Great Crossing High School (Ky.): GCHS 2K – Team 1
10. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS NBA 2K
10. Greenville High School (Ala.): Li_K3!Vont3)
Eastern Region
1. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Taylor)
1. Hamady High School (Mich.): Hawks 2K (LA)
3. Maine Central Institute (Maine): That Guy
4. Shelton High School (Conn.): Gaels NBA
5. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Tyler)
6. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Derrick)
7. Caribou High School (Maine): Caribou – 2k
8. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.): Raider 2K
9. Maine Central Institute (Maine): IIICALLENIII
10. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Oscar
Georgia
1. Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan
2. Seckinger High School: Jags 2K CR
3. New Manchester High School: Don2k
4. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (A)
5. Westlake High School: Westlake Messiah
6. Monroe Area High School: JH All-Stars
7. Westlake High School: Westlake Kyle
8. Monroe Area High School: GG AllStars
9. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (B)
10. Rockdale County High School: RCHS JV 2K23 (A)
Mountain Region
1. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo
2. Holy Rosary High School (Alberta): HRHS Raiders – NBA
3. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30 – 2K – RM
4. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS 2K 2
5. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA 2K – Aleric King
6. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): T. Baylor
7. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30 – 2K – DB
8. *20 teams currently tied
New Mexico
1. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford
2. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity- Ced Yates
3. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K NS
4. Clovis High School: CHS B NBA2K
5. Clovis High School: CHS C NBA2K
6. Raton High School: Raton MA
7. Dexter High School: Matthias
8. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K DO
9. Del Norte High School: Knights 2K
10. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS NBA2K Varsity
Pacific Region
1.Rialto High School (Calif.): Knights Blue
2. Elise P. Buckingham Charter Magnet High School (Calif.): CJ is Wild
3. Rialto High School (Calif.): Vamp
4. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS Giovianni Morales
5. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS 2k Isaac Morales
6. Laytonville High School (Calif.): 4 B’s
6. Madras High School (Ore.): MHS – Bryson
10. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS 2k Eric Foster