High School Esports 2023 regional/state rankings: 'NBA 2K23'

By March 14, 2023 1:08 pm

As the 2023 high school esports season kicks off, here are the top “NBA 2K23” gamers for each region/state across North America, per PlayVS 

Central Region

1. Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamValle

1. Roland High School (Okla.): RHS Townsend, Ayden

3. WP Davidson High School (Ala.): vSimplyBrick -_-

3. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science (Ala.): Polo Marc

3. Thornton Fractional North High School (Ill.): TeamPerry

6. Thornton Township High School (Ill.): Thornton 2K

6. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Ala.): McT 2K

8. Crete-Monee High School (Ill.): CMHS NBA 2

9. Blanchard High School (Okla.): BHS Lions Crawford

10. Great Crossing High School (Ky.): GCHS 2K – Team 1

10. Harrisburg High School – 01 (S.D.): HHS NBA 2K

10. Greenville High School (Ala.): Li_K3!Vont3)

Eastern Region

1. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Taylor)

1. Hamady High School (Mich.): Hawks 2K (LA)

3. Maine Central Institute (Maine): That Guy

4. Shelton High School (Conn.): Gaels NBA

5. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Tyler)

6. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.): Eastern 2K (Derrick)

7. Caribou High School (Maine): Caribou – 2k

8. Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School (N.Y.): Raider 2K

9. Maine Central Institute (Maine): IIICALLENIII

10. Maine Central Institute (Maine): Oscar

Georgia

1. Westlake High School: Westlake Donovan

2. Seckinger High School: Jags 2K CR

3. New Manchester High School: Don2k

4. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (A)

5. Westlake High School: Westlake Messiah

6. Monroe Area High School: JH All-Stars

7. Westlake High School: Westlake Kyle

8. Monroe Area High School: GG AllStars

9. Rockdale County High School: RCHS 2K23 Varsity (B)

10. Rockdale County High School: RCHS JV 2K23 (A)

Mountain Region

1. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA2K – Jordan Escobedo

2. Holy Rosary High School (Alberta): HRHS Raiders – NBA

3. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30 – 2K – RM

4. Jordan High School (Utah): JHS 2K 2

5. Summer Creek High School (Texas): NBA 2K – Aleric King

6. Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory (Colo.): T. Baylor

7. Ronan High School (Mont.): SD30 – 2K – DB

8. *20 teams currently tied

New Mexico

1. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity – Jordan Guliford

2. La Cueva High School: La Cueva Bears Varsity- Ced Yates

3. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K NS

4. Clovis High School: CHS B NBA2K

5. Clovis High School: CHS C NBA2K

6. Raton High School: Raton MA

7. Dexter High School: Matthias

8. West Las Vegas High School: Dons! 2K DO

9. Del Norte High School: Knights 2K

10. Organ Mountain High School: OMHS NBA2K Varsity

Pacific Region

1.Rialto High School (Calif.): Knights Blue

2. Elise P. Buckingham Charter Magnet High School (Calif.): CJ is Wild

3. Rialto High School (Calif.): Vamp

4. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS Giovianni Morales

5. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS 2k Isaac Morales

6. Laytonville High School (Calif.): 4 B’s

6. Madras High School (Ore.): MHS – Bryson

10. Lynwood High School (Calif.): LHS 2k Eric Foster

