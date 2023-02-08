Nebraska to host top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola for a visit soon

The No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2024 is Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola, who decommitted from Ohio State in mid-December. Since then several schools have been reported to be in the mix to get him, with Georgia considered the consensus favorite. Raiola poured gasoline on that fire when he complimented the program for winning their second straight National Championship, calling the Bulldogs the “cream of the crop” in college football.

However, Raiola hasn’t made his decision yet and there is at least one other serious contender to land his commitment. That would be the University of Nebraska, which he will be visiting soon. On3 says the visit will take place on March 25.

Raiola has multiple family connections at Nebraska, where his uncle serves as the offensive line coach under Matt Rhule. Raiola’s father Dominic also played his college ball for the Cornhuskers.

It appears to be a two-horse race in Raiola’s recruitment. According to Rivals’ prediction model, Georgia has a 56% chance of getting him and Nebraska 44%. Meanwhile, On3’s machine has Georgia at 33%, Nebraska at 28.3% and also includes USC (22.3%) and Ohio State (14.2%) as in the running.

According to 247Sports, 29 schools all together have made offers.

Raiola is in the process of transferring from Chandler high school to Pinnacle, where he will play his Senior season.

