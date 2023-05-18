USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky state champion Ballard was all the buzz in the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 after defeating two-time reigning Indiana titlist Roncalli in a dream neutral-site matchup at the University of Louisville.

The (29-1) Bruins moved into the top 10 after scoring a signature victory, 2-1 in nine innings, over No. 4 Roncalli and two-time reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year and Florida commit Keagan Rothrock on Saturday. Lilli Koch scored the winning run in the second extra inning when Rothrock, who was trying to battle through a blister, threw a wild pitch moments after receiving treatment on her pitching hand.

Brooke Gray, who will soon be playing her college home games for Louisville at the same Don Dobina Field at Ulmer Stadium, won the epic duel of pitching aces, who combined to fan 17 batters in the contest. Both squads scored wins earlier in the day over Floyd Central in the round-robin hosted by the perennial Indiana power Highlanders.

Meanwhile, no change at the top, as No. 1 Lake Creek continued to take care of business. The (38-0) Lions rolled past Pflugerville, 9-0 in last Thursday’s state 5A regional quarterfinal, and face Barbers Hill on Friday in the first game of a best-of-three regional semifinal series.

Bentonville (28-2) and Jackson (21-1) are the new No. 2 and 3 teams after Willow Canyon (30-2-1) lost 4-2 in Monday’s Arizona state 5A title game to Desert Mountain. Springfield (25-0) surged five places to fifth after winning three games to advance to Friday’s Ohio district title game against Perrysburg.

Elsewhere, No. 15 Salpointe Catholic (35-1) wrapped up the Arizona 4A championship with a 2-0 victory over Greenway on Tuesday, and No. 17 Donovan Catholic (26-1) gained two more places this week after posting six wins over the last seven days.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 18, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 38-0 | PR: 1

2. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 3

3. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 5

4. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 23-3-1 | PR: 4

5. Springfield (Holland, Ohio)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 10

6. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 30-2-1 | PR: 2

7. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 25-5 | PR: 6

8. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 8

9. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 32-1 | PR: 11

10. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 29-1 | PR: 15

11. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 34-2 | PR: 10

12. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 7

13. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 25-0-2 | PR: 14

14. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 15

15. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 17

16. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 18

17. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 19

18. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 24-4 | PR: 12

19. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 24-2 | PR: 19

20. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 27-4 | PR: 21

21. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 28-3 | PR: 22

22. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 22-3 | PR: 20

23. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 23

24. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 23-2 | PR: 24

25. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 29-3-1 | PR: 25

Dropped out: None.

About the NFCA:

Celebrating 40 years in 2023, the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its vast library of digital education, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to an extensive Awards & Scholarships platform, to NFCA Webinars and a National Convention.