USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Undefeated Lake Creek picked up its 81st straight win and continued to move closer to a Texas state 5A title defense while remaining atop the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 27th week.

The (40-0) Lions defeated Barbers Hill twice in its latest playoff series and plays Georgetown in a best-of-three regional final starting later today. Lake Creek, which is 119-2 over the past three seasons, beat the Eagles, 10-4, in a meeting earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Jackson (22-1), Roncalli (28-3-1) and Springfield (26-0) all leapfrogged last week’s No. 2 team, Bentonville (29-3), following the Tigers’ 6-4 loss to eventual champ Bryant in the Arkansas 6A state semifinals. Springfield next plays No. 22 Anthony Wayne (26-3) in Friday’s Ohio Division I region final.

Minnesota’s Rosemount (20-0) is a newcomer in the latest rankings, debuting at No. 11, after staying perfect for the season with a 10-0 rout of Apple Valley on Tuesday. The Irish face East Ridge in today’s Section 3AAAA semifinal.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 25, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 40-0 | PR: 1

2. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 22-1 | PR: 3

3. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 28-3-1 | PR: 4

4. Springfield (Holland, Ohio)

Record: 26-0 | PR: 5

5. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 2

6. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 30-2-1 | PR: 6

7. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 34-1 | PR: 9

8. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 32-1 | PR: 10

9. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 8

10. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 34-2 | PR: 11

11. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: NR

12. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 12

13. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 37-1 | PR: 14

14. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 15

15. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 16

16. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 17

17. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 25-1-2 | PR: 13

18. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 24-4 | PR: 18

19. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 25-5 | PR: 7

20. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 19

21. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 20

22. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 26-3 | PR: 22

23. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 24-2 | PR: 23

24. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 24

25. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 21

Dropped out: Queen Creek (Ariz.).

