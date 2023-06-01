USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek’s win streak ended at 82 games, but they advanced to Friday’s Texas state 5A semifinals and remained No. 1 in the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 28th week.

The (42-1) Lions defeated Georgetown, 2-1 in eight innings last Thursday, but then lost the first of two games Friday — losing 8-2 and winning the decisive third game 3-2 in eight innings — to set up a Friday matchup with Heritage and keep their dreams of a repeat state title intact. Lake Creek is still 121-3 over the past three seasons.

No. 2 Jackson (28-1) earned the Washington 4A state crown in a weird way, having been awarded a 5-1 win in five innings over Glacier Bay by officials while trying to wait out a rainstorm in an adjacent gymnasium. The Timberwolves won six playoff games last week alone.

Third-ranked Roncalli (29-3-1) plays Evansville North in the Indiana 4A semi-state semis on Saturday, while Springfield held onto the No. 4 spot for one more week despite a loss to then-No. 22 Anthony Wayne (27-3) in an Ohio regional final. Anthony Wayne and ninth-ranked Watkins Memorial (28-1-1) will square off in the state semifinals on Friday.

Rosemount (22-0) kept winning and unbeaten to move into the top 10.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 1, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 42-1 | PR: 1

2. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 2

3. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 29-3-1 | PR: 3

4. Springfield (Holland, Ohio)

Record: 26-1 | PR: 4

5. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 36-1 | PR: 7

6. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 5

7. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 30-2-1 | PR: 6

8. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 32-1 | PR: 8

9. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-1-1 | PR: 9

10. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 22-0 | PR: 11

11. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 34-2 | PR: 10

12. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 37-1 | PR: 13

13. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 14

14. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 29-1 | PR: 15

15. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 16

16. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 25-1-2 | PR: 17

17. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 12

18. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 24-4 | PR: 18

19. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 27-3 | PR: 22

20. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 23

21. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 25-5 | PR: 19

22. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 27-3 | PR: 20

23. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 21

24. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 26-3 | PR: 24

25. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 25

Dropped out: none.

About the NFCA:

Celebrating 40 years in 2023, the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its vast library of digital education, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to an extensive Awards & Scholarships platform, to NFCA Webinars and a National Convention.