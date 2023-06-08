USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek claimed a second straight Texas state 5A championship and remained No. 1 in the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 29th week.

The (44-1) Lions defeated previously-unbeaten Canyon, 8-0, in the state final last Saturday, after beating Heritage, 9-0, in Friday’s semifinal. University of Florida-bound senior pitcher Ava Brown tossed a 74-pitch, one-hitter and fanned 15 Cougar batters in the championship.

Roncalli (31-3-1) maintained its No. 3 spot behind second-ranked Washington state 4A titlist Jackson by winning two more games to advance to Saturday’s Indiana state 4A final against Penn. The Royals rolled past both Evansville North, 10-1, and Pendleton Heights, 8-0, last Saturday.

Fourth-ranked Rockridge (38-1) captured the Illinois state 2A crown for a third-straight year with a 7-1 triumph over Beecher, while No. 7 Ballard is in the Kentucky state semis following a 4-1 victory over Greenwood in 11 innings last Saturday. Minnesota’s Rosemount (23-0) remains unbeaten in the No. 8 spot after claiming a sectional title, and faces Hopkins later today in the Class AAAA quarters.

Austintown-Fitch (22-0-1) finds itself in the poll for the first time this season at No. 9 after defeating new-No. 15 Anthony Wayne, 6-1, for the Ohio state Division I championship on Saturday. No. 19 Hollister (30-3) is the other newcomer this week after winning the California’s NorCal Division I crown.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 8, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 44-1 | PR: 1

2. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 2

3. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 31-3-1 | PR: 3

4. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 38-1 | PR: 5

5. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 29-2 | PR: 6

6. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 30-2-1 | PR: 7

7. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 34-1 | PR: 8

8. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 23-0 | PR: 10

9. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 22-0-1 | PR: NR

10. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 34-2 | PR: 11

11. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 37-1 | PR: 12

12. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 35-1 | PR: 13

13. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 31-1 | PR: 14

14. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 15

15. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 28-5 | PR: 19

16. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 25-1-2 | PR: 16

17. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-2-1 | PR: 9

18. Springfield (Holland, Ohio)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 4

19. Hollister (Calif.)

Record: 30-3 | PR: NR

20. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 20

21. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 25

22. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 25-5 | PR: 21

23. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 22

24. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 28-4 | PR: 23

25. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 26-4 | PR: 24

Dropped out: Los Alamitos (Calif.) and Moorpark (Calif.).

