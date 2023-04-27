USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Undefeated Lake Creek tuned up for the Texas 5A playoffs with a pair of victories to remain atop the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 23rd straight week.

The defending state champion (34-0) Lions play the first two games of a best-of-three series with Shoemaker on Friday at Mumford High after blanking Rudder, 13-0, last Friday and beating Katy, 7-1, on Tuesday. Lake Creek has won 75 straight games and is 113-2 over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 and 3 teams changed this week following losses by both Roncalli (12-2-1) and Jackson (14-1). Willow Canyon (26-0-1) jumped up to second after two victories over Kellis and Bentonville (25-1) took over third after a 5-0 week.

Roncalli and Jackson still loom large at No. 4 and 5, respectively, ahead of an unchanged rest of the top 10, that is rounded out by St. Amant (32-2), which faces the team it beat for last year’s Louisiana Division I state crown — West Monroe — in Friday’s state semis. The winner plays Sam Houston or Live Oak in Saturday’s championship. The Gators have wins over all three remaining playoff teams.

Defending Kentucky state champion Ballard (19-0) is poised to move up if anyone falters, after extending its win streak to 58 on Wednesday, as is unbeaten poll newcomer Springfield (16-0) in the first two spots after the top 10. Ballard went 39-0 last season and hasn’t lost since falling 2-1 to Daviess County in the state playoffs on June 11, 2021. Springfield scored a 5-4 victory over No. 17 Anthony Wayne last week and has showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Elsewhere, No. 20 Donovan Catholic (15-0) scored five more wins to gain two more spots this week, while Bingham lost twice and dropped out.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – April 27, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 34-0 | PR: 1

2. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 26-0-1 | PR: 4

3. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 25-1 | PR: 5

4. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 12-2-1 | PR: 2

5. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 14-1 | PR: 3

6. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

Record: 23-3 | PR: 6

7. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 20-3 | PR: 7

8. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 17-1 | PR: 8

9. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 19-0 | PR: 9

10. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 32-2 | PR: 10

11. Ballard (Ky.)

Record: 19-0 | PR: NR

12. Springfield (Ohio)

Record: 16-0 | PR: NR

13. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 18-1 | PR: 12

14. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 18-2 | PR: 13

15. Coral Springs Charter (Fla.)

Record: 20-0-2 | PR: 14

16. Mount Vernon (Mo.)

Record: 29-1 | PR: 16

17. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 10-1 | PR: 17

18. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 30-1 | PR: 19

19. West Stanly (N.C.)

Record: 20-1 | PR: 20

20. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 15-0 | PR: 22

21. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 26-1-1 | PR: 23

22. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 18-4 | PR: 18

23. Norco (Calif.)

Record: 23-3 | PR: 15

24. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 16-2 | PR: 21

25. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 16-2 | PR: 24

Dropped out: Bingham (Utah).

About the NFCA:

Celebrating 40 years in 2023, the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its vast library of digital education, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to an extensive Awards & Scholarships platform, to NFCA Webinars and a National Convention.