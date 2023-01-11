NFHS Network football recap: 10 of the best highlights of 2022

The 2022 high school football season created a video vault full of highlights, everything from breakaway runs to trick plays to acrobatic grabs and DIMES from QBs across the country.

And, as we say one final farewell to the season that was, USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room for a look back at 10 of the best moments with the NFHS Network.

To the tape!

