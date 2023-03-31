NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10 Basketball Highlights

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the final NFHS Network Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops in 2023.
Featured Teams this week:
- Eastlake High School (Wash.)
- Brophy College Prep (Ariz.)
- Mead High School (Wash.)
- Jesuit High School (Ore.)
- Indian Land High School (S.C.)
- Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.)
- Autaugaville High School (Ala.)
- Central-Phenix City High School (Ala.)
- Chandler High School (Okla.)
- Tenino High School (Wash.)
About the NFHS Network: The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.
