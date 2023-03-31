NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10 Basketball Highlights

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the final NFHS Network Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops in 2023.

Featured Teams this week:

Eastlake High School (Wash.) Brophy College Prep (Ariz.) Mead High School (Wash.) Jesuit High School (Ore.) Indian Land High School (S.C.) Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.) Autaugaville High School (Ala.) Central-Phenix City High School (Ala.) Chandler High School (Okla.) Tenino High School (Wash.)

About the NFHS Network: The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

