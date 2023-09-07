NFHS Network's Top 10 Plays of Week 3

Ahead of the Friday night action around the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room to check out the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10—a fast-paced highlight reel of the best moments from the network’s live games from the past week.

The featured teams of Week 3:

10. St. John Bosco — California

9. Buford High School — Georgia

8. North Shore High School — Texas

7. Athens Academy — Georgia

6. Guyer High School — Texas

5. Mater Dei High School — California

4. Libertyville High School — Illinois

3. Aledo High School — Texas

2. Saline High School — Michigan

1. Chapel Hill High School — Texas

Now, let countdown…begin!

