NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10 Basketball Highlights

Boys Basketball

Week 5

By February 7, 2023 10:40 am

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops as 2023 action tips off.

Featured Teams this week:

  1. Heritage High School – Colorado
  2. Cherry Creek High School – Colorado
  3. The First Academy – Florida
  4. Lehi High School – Utah
  5. Westlake High School – Georgia
  6. Wesleyan High School – Georgia
  7. St. Pius X Catholic High School – Georgia
  8. Sierra Canyon High School – California
  9. Derby High School – Kansas
  10. Rockford High School – Michigan

About the NFHS Network: The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

