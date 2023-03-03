NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10 Basketball Highlights

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops in 2023.

Featured Teams this week:

10. Peach County High School – Ga.

9. Gilmer High School – Texas

8. Christopher Columbus High School – Fla.

7. Piedmont High School – Ala.

6. Glencoe High School – Ala.

5. Glenbard West High School – Ill.

4. Westlake High School – Texas

3. Yuma Catholic High School – Ariz.

2. Plainview High School – Ala.

1. Ramsay High School – Ala.

