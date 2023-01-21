Nico Iamaleava, Andrew Harris named MVPs of the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

Team Mauka finished the 22-17 comeback victory at the 2023 Polynesian Bowl on the backs of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who led the game-winning drive, and Ole Miss running back commit Kendrick Reescano, who rushed for 104 yards and punched in the game-winning, eight-yard touchdown run.

Iamaleava was named Offensive MVP of the game after throwing 13-for-20 with 186 passing yards, an interception and a 34-yard touchdown pass to USC receiver commit Zachariah Branch. Iamaleava, a five-star QB prospect, also rushed for 63 yards, according to 247Sports.

Stanford kicker commit Aidan Flintoft connected on three field goals for Mauka.

Four-star linebacker Andrew Harris was named Defensive MVP of the Polynesian bowl after recording three tackles, including a pair of sacks, and a pass breakup.

Harris, ranked the No. 25 linebacker on the 247Sports Composite, is uncommitted. He and his twin brother, Michael Harris, told 247Sports this week that they are both heavily considering UCF and Maryland.

Leviticus Su’a, a four-star linebacker who committed to the University of Arizona during the first quarter of the game, made the tackle that clinched the victory for Mauka.

Arizona signee Leviticus Su’a game clinching tackle on 4th down. Team Mauka defeats Makai 22-17 #PolyBowl2k23 🤙🌴@_leviticussua_ @SportsRecruits pic.twitter.com/u44RiW4oxQ — POLYNESIAN BOWL (@polynesiabowl) January 21, 2023