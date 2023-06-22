No. 1 high school QB Dylan Raiola transfers from Arizona to Georgia school

For the third time in as many years, the No. 1 player in the high school class of 2024 Dylan Raiola is on the move. The quarterback will be transferring from Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) to Buford High School (Ga.), the Arizona Republic reported on Wednesday.

Raiola broke out as the best player in his class as a sophomore in Texas at Burleson High School, where he passed for 3,341 yards and 32 touchdowns to five interceptions. He transferred to Chandler High School (Ariz.) for his junior season, and announced his move to Pinnacle in December.

This move to Georgia is due to the Arizona Interscholastic Association not providing guarantee that a hardship would be granted for his transfer, the Raiola family said to the Republic. The AIA does not hear hardships until August, according to the news outlet, a very short window ahead of the start of the season. At risk of missing the first half of his senior season, Raiola will instead move to Georgia, where he is also committed to play for the Bulldogs the following season.

Raiola’s transfer to Buford makes a talented team even more stacked. The Wolves’ roster now includes three of the top 20 players in the class of 2024: Raiola, safety KJ Bolden (No. 7) and defensive lineman Eddrick Houston (No. 19). Last year, the Wolves went 11-1, falling in the second round of the playoffs after an undefeated regular season.

With the addition of Raiola, Buford hopes to make it further this season. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound QB has long been considered the top player in his class, and further cemented his status as an A-list prospect at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles as he finished second in the competition.

According to the Athletic, Raiola “routinely stood out as one of the most complete prospects” with effortless deep throws.