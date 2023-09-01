No. 3 Bishop Gorman takes on No. 4 Miami Central: How to watch the Super 25 matchup

We didn’t need to wait long for the first significant USA TODAY HSS Super 25 clash of the 2023 season.

After the opening rankings were released this week, much of the focus turned to the No. 3 and No. 4 teams. That’s where Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Central (Miami, Fla.) currently sit, respectively … but not for long.

The Gaels and Rockets play at Gorman’s home field this Friday, Sept. 1, headlining an early test that could easily have top-spot implications.

Both teams are loaded with talent, a continuation from the 2022 campaigns that arguably were the best in the nation—maybe even above the ’22 champ St. John Bosco.

For the home team, the offensive firepower is still monumental, with the Gaels scoring 60-plus points in each of the first two games.

For the visitors, it’s an opening test for a defense that allowed just over 200 points in 2022, which played a vital role in the Rockets’ 14-game winning streak.

Will it be 15 games straight by the end of the fourth quarter on Friday night?

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the top-5 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.