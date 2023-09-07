No. 3 St. John Bosco takes on St. Frances Academy: How to watch the national matchup

SJB vs. SFA.

Few teams in the high school football landscape can carry the kind of prowess required to pull off going by the school’s initials, but St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) are certainly worthy of that rare distinction.

And to see both juggernauts line up on Friday night, Sept. 8? Yes. Please!

No. 3 St. John Bosco hasn’t slowed a bit from the team’s 2022 campaign, where the Braves finished the year as the national champs. Loaded with talented on both sides of the ball—which includes top-tier fronts—Bosco is out to a 3-0 start and already has a Super 25 win under its belt: a 20-7 nod on the road against St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Will they notch a fourth win on Friday?

St. Frances Academy has been a perplexing team in the opening three games of the season, a perennial football power that remains winless on the year.

But the Panthers arguably have had the most challenging track of any Super 25 hopeful so far, losing to No. 8 Buford (Ga.), No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna and top contender East St. Louis (Ill.) .

If ever there was a team due for turnaround on a national stage, this would be it — a road test out west might be just what the team needs to regain momentum and get back into the win column.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.