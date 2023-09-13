No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna takes on No. 11 American Heritage: How to watch the Super 25 matchup

All eyes are on the Sunshine State this week as the USA TODAY HSS Super 25 clashes continue with a must-see showdown on Friday night, Sept. 15.

No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and No. 11 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) are no strangers to the national stage, each having been near the top of the Florida high school football hierarchy for multiple seasons.

For the Patriots, the five-time state champs look to continue a solid 2023 run where the team is 2-0, including a win over St. John’s (D.C.) in the opener.

It’s a young team leading the way for American Heritage, with sophomores Dia Bell (quarterback) and Malachi Toney (wide receiver) headlining an impressive offense.

Will the Patriots have enough to hold off No. 4 Madonna?

The Lions are a top 5 team for a reason, having won Super 25 games against St. Frances Academy ( Baltimore, Md.) and Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.).

Led by N.C. State commit Cedrick Bailey and five-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, the offense has continued to shred defenses, averaging just over 45 points a game.

On the other side of the ball, the defense has been equally unmatched, allowing only 39 points in the first three games.

However, South Florida football is…well, South Florida football. Whatever happened in the past—or shines bright on paper—has little bearing between the lines on Friday night.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.