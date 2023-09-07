No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna takes on No. 20 Bergen Catholic: How to watch the Super 25 matchup

The USA TODAY HSS Super 25 clashes continue this week, as the follow-up act to the Bishop Gorman-Miami Central thriller highlights two perennial powers on Friday night, Sept. 8.

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) have been Super 25 staples for years, holding rank as two of the top programs in Florida and Jersey ‚ as well as nationally.

No. 5 Madonna has already made headlines in 2023, taking care of St. Frances Academy ( Baltimore, Md.) in the opener and then rolling in-state foe Cardinal Gibbons the following week. Led by N.C. State commit Cedrick Bailey, the offense is averaging nearly 40 points a game, while the defense has surrendered only 18 total.

However, No. 20 Bergen Catholic looks to stymie that trend.

The Crusaders also line up with a standout defense, continuing the efforts in 2022 when the team allowed less than two touchdowns per game on average. And the Jersey power is just as impressive from the other side of the ball, averaging 30-plus points so far this season.

In short: What a battle it’ll be!

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the top-5 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.