Paralyzed student takes inspiring steps during high school graduation to receive diploma

Noble Haskell’s walk to receive his high school diploma was not just the typical proud moment commonly associated with the academic achievement. Instead, for a young man who has faced unthinkable challenges since 2021, each step was a powerful progression in the face of adversity.

Haskell, who was a cross-country athlete at Smoky Hill High School (Aurora, Colo.), was paralyzed in June 2021 after his vehicle was rear-ended returning from a trip.

And while the accident left Haskell without the ability to walk, it didn’t leave him without the ability to bounce back.

His shear determination and consistent physiotherapy changed the storyline from one of heartache to one of heartwarming. And the next chapter has been one of the best yet.

Noble Haskell, student who is quadriplegic, WALKS to receive his diploma! Noble, a cross country athlete, broke his neck in a car accident in June of 2021. He was determined to run again. He was voted Outstanding Student of the Year!

The saying “one step at a time” has rarely carried so much inspiration. But, according to Noble Haskell, to those closest to him, the progress isn’t a shock.

“I think a lot of people who don’t know me as well they were pretty surprised but some of my friends that are closest to me, I’m sure they weren’t surprised. I’m sure they always knew,” he told CBS News.

And, the “Outstanding Student of the Year” is not stopping.

According to the report, Haskell is also holding a 5k run on June 10 to raise money for more treatment.

Beyond that? His ultimate goal…

“Keep doing what I need to do and keep fighting day by day, session by session, week by week, until I’m eventually back to running again,” Haskell said. “It took everything I’ve got to get here, but as I said, the job’s not finished, and I still have more to go, and this is just the beginning.”