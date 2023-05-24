North Carolina close to adopting NIL allowances for student-athletes

North Carolina is close to adopting its first official NIL policy via the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

If they are approved, the new rules could go into effect as early as July, according to a report by DaShawn Brown at WSOC TV.

“This month, the NCHSAA took action, approving its first NIL policy, which could take effect as soon as July. The policy outlines when and how student-athletes can cash in on their success, allowing opportunities like appearances and autograph signings, but rules against potential deals that endorse gambling, drugs and guns, among others.”

Per Brown’s report, NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Brad Alford said the group’s research shows the average athlete won’t make more than $200 for 3-4 hours of work – with an exception for what he called ““once in a generation athlete.” He says the goal is to make sure student-athletes don’t get exploited.

However, the policy is dependent on the success of Senate Bill 636, currently under consideration in the North Carolina House.

