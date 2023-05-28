Sections

Advertisement

Championship drama ensues as baseball team wins title on walk-off dropped 3rd strike

Photo: Sean Logan/Arizona Republic

A pair of New York high school baseball teams experienced what may be the weirdest way to win a championship and the worst way to lose it.

Hornell was one strike away from closing out the game and winning the championship 5-4 over  Palmyra-Macedon, which had runners on first and second base. Hornell got that final strike — on a pitch the catcher wasn’t able to catch cleanly.

There was confusion on the field as the catcher appeared to reach toward the batter who was running to first. The catcher looked back at the home plate umpire, and then looked away as the umpire gave a “safe” sign indicating no tag had been made. The catcher didn’t see the sign. Hornell started celebrating. Pal-Mal continued running.

By the time Hornell realized what was happening — with the exception of one player, who was going nuts near second base trying to get his teammates’ attention — Pal-Mal had scored both runners from first and second base. What started as a game-clinching strikeout turned into a walk-off strikeout.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the first-base umpire was indicating. The home plate umpire’s own call may have been confusing with a full strikeout call. Regardless, it’s another reminder to players of all ages: Make sure there can be no discrepancy as to whether or not you did your job.

RELATEDTeam USA U12 player called out for missing home plate on grand slam

More Baseball