Nyckoles Harbor to announce college commitment on National Signing Day

The No. 1 ranked undecided football recruit in the country is Archbishop Carroll (DC) athlete Nyckoles Harbor. The wait is almost over, though. According to Chad Simmons at On3, Harbor will announce his decision on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

While Harbor has no “official” final list, the five schools that appear to have the best chance to land his commitment are South Carolina, Oregon, Michigan, Maryland and Miami.

It may or may not be a clue as to his intentions, but Harbor spent the weekend in Eugene and shared an Oregon-themed video on Twitter on Saturday:

For what it’s worth, On3’s prediction model still has him going to South Carolina, which has been the favorite to get Harbor for several months.

Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) plays all three phases and is ranked No. 19 in his class according to the composite rankings.

