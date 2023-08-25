Ohio high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

When looking at the great teams and athletes throughout history, Ohio high school football holds its own.

The Buckeye State practically has a standalone chapter in the record books, from incredible quarterback performances to the winningest teams of all time and more.

And Ohio’s trend of top-tier football continues in 2023, with teams like St. Edward (Lakewood) creating a buzz in the Super 25 and complementing the outstanding squads all over the massive HS landscape.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

