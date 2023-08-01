Ohio HS football coach returns from administrative leave amid hazing investigation

Massillon Washington (Ohio) head football coach Nate Moore has returned to his position after being put on administrative leave during an investigation into an alleged hazing incident at practice.

Schools officials and the Massillon police investigated an incident allegedly occurring at practice on June 26.

According to the police report, multiple players took part in a “game” that involved pinning other student-athletes to the ground and attempting to strip their clothes off while the victims attempted to break free, according to a report by Alec Sapolin and Julia Bingel from Cleveland 19.

Their report also includes the following statement by Massillon City Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino.

“While Coach Moore was on paid administrative leave our administrative team was able to review all aspects of the situation. At the conclusion of this review we are extremely confident in his ability to lead our athletic programs as well as our football team. We are excited to get back to business as Coach Moore returned to work on July 25, 2023. Once again, we have the utmost confidence in Coach Moore’s leadership moving forward.”

The Stark County Prosecutor’s office says they are still reviewing the case.

