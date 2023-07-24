Top-ranked RB Taylor Tatum gives huge boost to Oklahoma's 2024 class

The top five teams in the 2024 national recruiting rankings is the same this week as it was the last. Georgia still has a comfortable lead on top, followed by a big gap, then Ohio State, Florida, Michigan and late-rising Alabama.

A few schools did make significant progress this past week, though. Clemson climbed a few spots, as did Penn State. However, the biggest winner by far was Oklahoma, leaping from outside the top 25 teams in the country all the way up to No. 16 in the updated 2024 national recruiting rankings.

They got it done by picking up one of the best skill players in the nation. On Friday afternoon, Lonview (Texas) five-star running back Taylor Tatum announced his commitment to the Sooners.

🚨JUST IN🚨 #1 RB in the 2024 class, 5⭐️ Taylor Tatum commits to OKLAHOMA❗️@taylortatum06 pic.twitter.com/f8s7WbsME5 — Juwan Davis (@MrJDavis96) July 21, 2023

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Tatum (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) is ranked first among running backs, No. 9 overall in the state of Texas and No. 31 nationally in the class of 2024.

Thirty-eight other schools extended offers to Tatum, including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Washington and Wisconsin. USC was considered the other top contender to get his commitment.

Oklahoma’s class of 2024 now has 15 hard commits. Tatum is the Sooners’ first five-star recruit and the highest-ranked overall prospect in the group.

