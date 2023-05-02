Sections

Ole Miss basketball adds 2 new front-court recruits to 2023 class

Ole Miss is usually known for football, but their mens basketball squad got a couple of quality front-court recruits yesterday.

First, Blytheville (Ark.) four-star center Rashaud Marshall announced his commitment to Ole Miss – for the third time. Marshall (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is billed as an old-school powerful low-post big.

Marshall also had offers from Arkansas State, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa and Florida State. He is ranked No. 14 among centers in his class and No. 1 overall in the state.

Ole Miss also got a commitment from Duncanville (Texas) three-star power forward Cameron Barnes.

Barnes (6-foot-10, 210 pounds) also had offers from Baylor, Memphis, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M and Wichita State. According to the composite rankings, he’s No. 36 among power forwards in his class and No. 18 overall in Texas.

The Rebels’ class ranks No. 42 in the national rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

