Oregon HS softball team wins state championship game without a hit

Hitting certainly helps, but a softball team in the Pacific Northwest has proven that you can win a state championship game without it.

According to an account by Grayson Weir at Outkick, Sheldon High School in Oregon won their state title over Oregon City this past weekend without recording a single hit.

Here’s how it happened.

“Riley retired her 19th-straight batter for the first out, but hit Brooke Peterson, the 20th Irish batter of the afternoon. She was her team’s first (!!) baserunner of the game. From there, Sheldon advanced the runner on what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt. However, the Oregon City third baseman was way off-line with her throw to first. Peterson advanced to third on the wild throw, at which point she collided with Riley — who was covering the base… She then ran home on purpose…”

Wild scene in real time as Sheldon wins the 6A @OSAASports title on an interference call at 3rd base as Lily Riley tossed a no-hitter in defeat for Oregon City 🥎 #opreps @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/j0TFnM5UhY — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 4, 2023

The umpire ruled interference due to the collision at third, so even though Riley was thrown out at home she was ruled safe. That resulted in a score and a 1-0 win for Sheldon.

