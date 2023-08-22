Oregon 'major contender' for 4-star Mater Dei OT Brandon Baker

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker is expected to announce his college commitment in late September or early October. Before he makes his decision, he’ll be visiting Nebraska. Texas, Ohio and Florida State are also among the mix.

However, according to Adam Gorney at Rivals, Oregon is a major contender among the schools that are involved.

“The top-ranked offensive tackle nationally could be slowing things down – but not by much. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout wants to visit Nebraska in mid-September and then he should be ready to make his commitment by the end of the month or early October. There have been rumors that Texas is now the team to beat and could have a big edge but Oregon is definitely a major contender here as well and could still land him with Ohio State, Florida State and Tennessee also involved.”

Baker is the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle, the second-best player overall in California and No. 21 nationally in the class of 2024 going by the 247Sports composite.

According to On3’s prediction model, Oregon is the favorite for Baker’s commitment at 52.5%, followed by Texas (23.8%) and Ohio State (19.4%).

For now, Oregon’s class of 2024 ranks No. 12 in the country.

