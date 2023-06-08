Pair of 3-star 2024 cornerbacks commit to Northwestern

Over time certain college football programs develop reputations for churning out NFL-worthy stars at certain positions. For tight ends, you look to Iowa; for wide receivers, it’s Ohio State; and for defensive backs, there’s LSU.

As for Northwestern, the first thing that comes to mind is academics. However, the Big Ten school is actually becoming a hub for quality defensive prospects, especially on the back end.

This week the Wildcats added two more prospective contributors to their secondary, getting commitments from a pair of three-star cornerbacks in the class of 2024.

Frederick Douglass (Ky.) 3-star cornerback Terrion Hicks

Going by the composite rankings, Hicks (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 11 overall in the state of Kentucky and No. 104 at his position. He also had offers from Akron, the Army, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan and Kentucky.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) 3-star cornerback Jamir Benjamin

Benjamin (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 11 overall in Michigan, No. 48 among cornerbacks and No. 476 nationally in his class. 27 other programs made offers, inlcuding Stanford, Boston College and Michigan.

Northwestern now has nine hard commits in the 2024 recruiting cycle. This group ranks No. 29 in the nation.

