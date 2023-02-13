Patrick Mahomes' high school classmate predicted he'd win a Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet, and whoever is in second place isn’t very close behind. Yesterday Mahomes won his second Super Bowl ring in his just fifth season as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs. At just 27 years old, Mahomes has plenty of time to add more to his collection – setting him up to be in the Greatest of all Time conversation someday.

At first, it wasn’t clear to everybody that Mahomes was special. Back in high school (Whitehouse, Texas), he was only ranked No. 398 in his recruiting class and 21 other pro-style quarterbacks were ranked ahead of him.

At least one person saw Mahomes’ awesome potential, though. One of his high school classmates wrote in their yearbook that the thing he was most excited about at their class reunion was seeing Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring:

When Patrick Mahomes’s high school classmate predicted his Super Bowl win! 🤯 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/gggBzYklgR — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) February 10, 2023

Not bad.

More football stories

Recruit with 60 offers narrows his list to 15

Georgia spends big, Duce Robinson sets date

Live-Stream High School Sports: NFHS Network