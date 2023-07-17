Penn State making 'biggest push' for 4-star DT T.A. Cunningham

Recruiting high school football talent is always a battle that continues all year, but the competition for interior defensive linemen in the class of 2024 is particularly fierce right now. A prospect to watch who will soon be making a decision is Miami Central (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham.

So far, Cunningham has received a stunning 62 college offers. According to Adam Gorney at Rivals he has a top-five list, but Penn State is making the biggest push for his commitment.

“Settled now at Miami (Fla.) Central after a tumultuous recruitment and high school experience, Cunningham now has a top five of Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M and Michigan but one program is “definitely recruiting me the hardest out of anyone,” he said. The Nittany Lions are making the biggest push for Cunningham, who is originally from Georgia, transferred to a school in California and is now in Miami. A decision could be coming soon, too.”

On3’s prediction model agrees that the Nittany Lions are the team to beat in Cunningham’s recruitment. They’re a dominant favorite at 84.5%, while the second-best odds belong to Georgia at just 2.1%.

Both On3 and 247Sports have Cunningham ranked No. 28 at his position. ESPN (No. 16) and Rivals (No. 12) have him considerably higher, though. Nationally, ESPN has him at No. 116 overall.

Cunningham reportedly plans to make his college commitment public this Saturday, July 22.

More football stories

Alabama rises to No. 5 nationally with another 4-star commitment

Georgia has ‘made a surge’ in recruiting 5-star LB Justin Williams