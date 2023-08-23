Pennsylvania high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

Pennsylvania has long held rank as one of the top Eastern states for high school football, with a packed roster of talented players and teams stretching from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and beyond.

And the Keystone State’s trend of impressive football continues in 2023, with teams like St. Joseph’s Prep creating a buzz in the Super 25 and complementing the outstanding squads all hitting the gridiron this season.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

