Pennsylvania high school football player dies a week after suffering a head injury

Max Engle passed away on Friday, more than a week removed from suffering a head injury in a high school football game.

The 17-year old Engle suffered the head injury on September 8 while playing for Jersey Shore High School (Pennsylvania) against Selinsgrove High School (Pennsylvania).

Engle’s school district shared a social media post from the family on Saturday, notifying the Jersey Shore community of his passing:

“We would like to begin by sharing our immense gratitude and appreciation for the love and support given to our family in this difficult time. The huge outpouring of thoughts and prayers have been of great comfort to us during this time. Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose. On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers.

“Through his life, he has tried to bring people together. We feel he has been bringing people together during this time of uncertainty. We choose to believe he is proudly smiling at this unification of community. The generous gifts you have bestowed upon our family will be used to honor Max as well as to move forward a message of togetherness, community and love.”

Late in the game against Selinsgrove, Engle returned to the field following a timeout. As he walked on the field, he collapsed.