Phillies, Nationals players appear at Pennsylvania Little League World Series game

As part of the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, Philadelphia Phillies players took advantage of the game’s late start time on Sunday to cheer for some youngsters representing the home town in Williamsburg.

Phillies and Washington Nationals players were at the Little League World Series between the Pennsylvania and Rhode Island teams. A group of Phillies players were shown cheering for the Media, Penn. team, including a celebrating Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner after a fifth-inning RBI double hit. According to Sports Illustrated, the group of Phillies and Nationals players signed autographs for the kids and other spectators.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner showed up to this Little League game to cheer for the hometown boys. These kids will never forget this.pic.twitter.com/lpNKEX9KCd — Shit Bsb Players Say (@ShitBsbPlyrsSay) August 20, 2023

Despite tying the game in the fifth, Philadelphia lost 7-2, according to the local CBS outlet. They have been eliminated.

The MLB teams were there as part of the MLB Little League Classic, which was launched in 2017. The Phillies and Nationals will play Sunday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, a game that will air on ESPN.

Little League tweeted out some videos of interactions between players and fans, including Garrett Stubbs telling a fan seeking an autograph that the young athlete has to sign his jersey as well.

You can't go to Williamsport and not slide down the hill. 😅#LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/NSZvhV6HRP — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2023

There were some very wholesome moments for kids who hope to one day be in the same cleats as these professional players.