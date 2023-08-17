Purdue recruits 3-star QB prospect from Texas for their class of 2025

The 2024 recruiting cycle has slowed down a great deal in recent days as programs begin to focus on the start of the college football season. Several schools have added three-star recruits this week, including a young quarterback prospect for Purdue.

Here’s how Parish Episcopal School (Texas) three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday.

Anderson (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) had offers from 24 other schools, including Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Colorado, Duke, Memphis, Miami, NC State and Wisconsin.

Purdue will be getting what Parish Epsicopal head coach Daniel Novakov calls the best QB he’s ever seen at getting the ball out of his hands quickly, per Dub Jellison at Rivals.

“He’s a gunslinger. He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever seen at getting the ball out of his hand quickly… He’s a deadly accurate passer. He’s the best passer I’ve ever seen. I mean, that doesn’t mean he’s got the strongest arm I’ve ever seen, but his arm is ridiculously strong. His hands are huge. The way he just is able to flick that ball and put it where he wants to put it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Rivals has Anderson ranked No. 25 at quarterback and No. 62 in the state of Texas. Meanwhile, On3 and 247Sports have him ranked lower.

Anderson is the second commit of Purdue’s class of 2025. The other is DeSoto (Texas) three-star edge Keylan Abrams.

