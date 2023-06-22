Ransford Gyan named 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

St. Benedict’s (NJ) junior middle fielder Ransford Gyan has been named the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Gyan scored 20 goals total (including in 16 of his team’s 17 games) and added 14 assists, helping lead the Gray Bees to a 17-0 record and a Non-Public Prep A state championship.

J.R. Eskilson at PrepSoccer.com calls Gyan a brilliant attacker:

“With a dynamic burst and an unreal ability to keep the ball glued to his feet even while surrounded by defenders, he proved nearly uncontainable in leading his team to a perfect season. His humility enabled him to take his game to another level as a junior. A brilliant attacking talent, he’s already staked a claim as one of the most dangerous offensive players in high school soccer in recent memory.”

Off the field, Gyan has volunteered at a local food pantry and worked as a camp counselor and youth soccer coach while earning a 3.64 GPA.

Heading into his senior year, Prep Soccer has Gyan ranked as the No. 12 national prospect in the class of 2024.

Ransford, who is from Ghana, has not seen his family in over a year while competing in the U.S. He was surprised with the news while on a Zoom call with his mother, and his teammates and coaches showed up with the trophy at school.

Watch the full video:

