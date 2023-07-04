Recruitment for 5-star edge Colin Simmons appears to be a 'two-team race'

Ohio State stunned the recruiting world on Sunday night when they got a commitment from St. Ignatius (Ill.) standout Justin Scott, one of several five-star defensive line recruits in the class of 2024. The best of them has yet to decide on his college, though.

That would be Duncanville (Texas) five-star edge Colin Simmons, who is ranked No. 1 at his position by Rivals and ESPN and in the top five at 247Sports and On3.

Simmons appears to be narrowing his choices down to two schools. Adam Gorney at Rivals says it’s a two-team race between Texas and LSU to get his commitment.

“There have been significant rumors especially in the last few weeks that Texas has emerged as the front-runner in this recruitment after months of Simmons liking LSU a whole lot. Throughout his recruitment, the five-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas has been complimentary of many teams but as it gets closer this one feels like a two-team race with the Longhorns pulling ahead.”

Gorney is projecting that Simmons will eventually settle on Texas. That’s also what On3’s prediction model has, with the Longhorns the favorites at 58.5% and LSU at 21.1%.

Texas finished at No. 3 in the nation in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but right now, they’re lagging at No. 32 nationally in the class of 2024. Meanwhile, LSU is in the top 10.

