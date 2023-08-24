Recruitment for No. 1 Iowa prospect Grant Brix a three-team race

As football season begins, a flurry of commitments from blue-chip recruits could happen in the coming weeks. One high-level lineman to keep an eye on is Logan-Magnolia (Iowa) four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix.

Brix (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) has offers from 24 different programs all together.

However, according to Parker Thune at Rivals, his recruitment has come down to a three-team race.

“Whether or not he participates in one of the national all-star showcases this winter, I’m counting on Brix’s senior film being dominant enough to warrant five-star consideration. He’s currently approaching the end of a recruitment process that’s come down to Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas State.”

Brix is ranked first overall in the state of Iowa, fifth at his position and No. 62 nationally in the class of 2024 going by the 247Sports composite.

According to On3’s prediction model, Matt Rhule’s Nebraska program is the favorite at 71.5%, followed by Kansas State (9%), Oklahoma (5.2%) and Iowa State bringing up the rear at 2.9%.

Landing Brix would mean a nice boost for any of them, especially the Wildcats. For now, Nebraska’s class of 2024 ranks No. 22 in the nation. The Sooners are No. 16 and Kansas State ranks No. 73.

