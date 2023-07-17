Red-hot Alabama nabs another 4-star recruit, rises to No. 5 nationally

Don’t look now, but Alabama is back up among the elite recruiting programs for the class of 2024. After a slow start to the recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide has risen fast in the national recruiting rankings over the last couple of weeks. Now they’re in the top-five teams in the nation.

Over the weekend, they got a commitment from another blue-chip recruit. This time it was Carrollton (Ga.) four-star tight end Caleb Odom.

Odom (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) had offers from 30 other programs, including Auburn, Florida, Miami and Texas A&M. Asked why he picked Alabama, Odom told Hayes Fawcett at On3 their history was a big factor.

“Honestly it was a place I saw myself being able to fit in at and being able to be developed easily. I built a great relationship with every coach on the staff, especially coach Cox. And the history of Bama is a big factor, the team is a dynasty and has a history of winning.”

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, Odom is No. 4 among tight ends, No. 11 in the state of Georgia and No. 64 nationally in the class of 2024.

That makes 14 hard commits for Alabama’s class of 2024, which has risen to No. 5 in the nation.

More football stories

Longest high school football winning streak in each state

This 4-star DT recruit from Florida has 60+ college offers