Report: COVID-19 forces Santa Paula to cancel their football game against La Cañada

Santa Paula (Calif.) football has canceled their scheduled game this weekend against La Cañada (Calif.) due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has spread throughout the team.

According to Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star, there was a widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 virus within the Santa Paula football team. Curley provided some great depth in his reporting by digging up the actual numbers regarding those affected by the virus:

“Santa Paula had at least 20 confirmed COVID cases, 17 from its 46-man football roster and another three on its cheer team, and has yet to test everyone who is sick.”

An uptick in reported COVID-19 cases has been evidenced in the past few weeks, a trend that isn’t surprising since much of the country is back to school. Since late July, there has been a nearly 16 percent increase in reported cases nationally.

Like much of the country, COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks are up in California, even though the numbers are still considered low by the CDC.

Santa Paula is currently off to a 3-0 start to their season.

BREAKING NEWS: SPHS has cancelled its road football game @ La Cañada for this week due to an illness that has swept through the Cardinals locker room. With health and safety being a priority, thoughts to all players affected. — SPHS Athletics (@SPHSAthletics2) September 6, 2023

With the cancellation of this weekend’s game, Santa Paula plays their next game on Sept. 15 at Bellflower High School (Bellflower, Calif.).