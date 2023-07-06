Report: NBA scouts 'prioritized' Bryce James during Nike Peach Jam

Being the son of LeBron James is sure to garner attention from the professionals. While his youngest son Bryce James is not at the top of the recruiting rankings, NBA teams were sure to take a look at his play during Nike Peach Jam this week.

Krysten Peek, an NBA draft analyst for Yahoo! Sports, reported that scouts from teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks “made James a priority” on Monday, the first day of games.

James scored 12 points, making two of his six 3-point attempts, as his Strive For Greatness team defeated the Expressions in the 16U division 78-69.

A 6-4 shooting guard, James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release. He’s getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition.

Here’s a video with three of his shots, two of which are 3-pointers.

Bryce James and Strive For Greatness picked up a win on day one of Peach Jam 👀 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/WEY1GpivWV — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) July 3, 2023

On Wednesday, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo showed up to take part in the coaching of the team—to no avail, as the Florida Rebels got the 72-67 win over Strive For Greatness.

Rajon Rondo the assistant coach. Only at Peach Jam. pic.twitter.com/pHBNf8dGeZ — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 5, 2023

A Campbell Hall School (Valley Village, Calif.) shooting guard in the class of 2025, James is hoping to use this school year to improve his play and become a legitimate Div. I prospect. He certainly has the attention of scouts — as proven by the showing at the Peach Jam — but he must continue getting better to make it at the next level.

